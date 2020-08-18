IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. IT Tech Packaging traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.82, with a volume of 9319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IT Tech Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

