Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ITRN opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.66 million, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.23. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63.

ITRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

