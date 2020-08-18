J M Smucker (SJM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect J M Smucker to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. J M Smucker has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 7.90-8.30 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $7.90-8.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J M Smucker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.82. J M Smucker has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In other J M Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,807 shares of company stock worth $1,178,933. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

