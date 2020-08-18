James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 686,800 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 596,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other James River Group news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $43,908.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter worth $212,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in James River Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in James River Group by 147.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.94 and a beta of 0.51. James River Group has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

