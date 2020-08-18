JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,505 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in JD.Com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,710,000 after acquiring an additional 482,004 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 164,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Shares of JD traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,155,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,702,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

