JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $80.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price upped by investment analysts at China Renaissance Securities from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. China Renaissance Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.48.

JD.Com stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 886,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,746,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $69.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,425 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,150,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 540.0% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,879,000 after buying an additional 4,247,440 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,029,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,585,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

