JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $85.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JD. ValuEngine downgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.48.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.55. 886,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,746,993. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in JD.Com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after acquiring an additional 766,111 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in JD.Com by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 2,895.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after buying an additional 643,413 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.