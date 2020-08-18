John D. Cumming Acquires 64,250 Shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director John D. Cumming acquired 64,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $357,872.50.

CWGL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 123,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,347. The company has a market capitalization of $129.00 million, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

