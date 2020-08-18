Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.70. Johnson Controls International reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 126,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,711. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

