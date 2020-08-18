Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

