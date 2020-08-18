JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. 4,387,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42.

