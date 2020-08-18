Kellogg (NYSE:K) is Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises 2.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned 0.06% of Kellogg worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3,386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,500 shares of company stock worth $34,183,625. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Consumer Edge upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

NYSE K traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.13. 81,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,637. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.