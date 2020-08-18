Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Kemper worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kemper by 28.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 9.1% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 7.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 34.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,118.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $740,682.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.