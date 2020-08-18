Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Kemper worth $35,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Kemper in the second quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $740,682.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at $488,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,118.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

