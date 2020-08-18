Key Financial Inc Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.1% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 273,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,170 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 281,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,102,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,926,000 after purchasing an additional 195,367 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 723.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,190,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,356,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

