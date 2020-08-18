Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.02

Kilo Goldmines Ltd (CVE:KGL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 153000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $848,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01.

Kilo Goldmines Company Profile (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

