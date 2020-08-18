Kin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Kin has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $21.63 million and approximately $238,424.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00134896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.01812898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00190534 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00134677 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Stellarport, COSS, OTCBTC, YoBit, Allbit, Bancor Network, HitBTC, DDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

