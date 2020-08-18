Knuff & Co LLC Acquires 4,927 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $260.62. The stock had a trading volume of 429,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,833,197. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $268.00. The firm has a market cap of $646.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.22.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

