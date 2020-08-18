Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises about 1.9% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 304.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after acquiring an additional 965,343 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 65,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,244 shares of company stock valued at $9,555,918 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.02. 57,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,701. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.39.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

