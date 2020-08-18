Knuff & Co LLC Buys 10,008 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 1.7% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC traded up $12.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.94. 222,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.27 and a beta of 0.52. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.33 and a 200-day moving average of $168.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $96,036.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336 shares in the company, valued at $234,561.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,717 shares of company stock worth $36,994,032. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

