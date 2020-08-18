Knuff & Co LLC Buys 1,026 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.1% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,031 shares of company stock worth $75,465,257. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $417.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $423.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $396.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

