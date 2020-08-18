Knuff & Co LLC Buys 13,304 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,125 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 1.5% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 18.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.69. The company had a trading volume of 61,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $809,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $73,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,911 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.