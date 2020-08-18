Knuff & Co LLC Buys 753 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.81.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $271.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,579. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.85. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $9,383,430.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

