Knuff & Co LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.8% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $45,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,909.5% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.10. 387,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,854,643. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

