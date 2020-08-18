Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Gordon Haskett

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. 44,913,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,713,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.68. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 67,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

