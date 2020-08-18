Kuende (KUE) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Kuende has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $138,025.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00039648 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $675.11 or 0.05652916 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00047064 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kuende Token Profile

Kuende is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

