KZ Cash (KZC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a market cap of $7,778.59 and $31.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007532 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

