Lambda (LAMB) Trading Up 21.1% This Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Lambda token can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and Huobi. Lambda has a total market cap of $18.83 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lambda has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00134414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.45 or 0.01816815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00192273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000240 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00135170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,687,830 tokens. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bilaxy, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

