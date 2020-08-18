Lantern Pharma’s (LTRN) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Colliers Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LTRN. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lantern Pharma stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,070. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

