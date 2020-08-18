Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LBRDK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.64. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $146.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 57.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

