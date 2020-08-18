Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,556 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $23,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 20.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.7% during the second quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 11,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $17,293,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,841,130 shares of company stock valued at $172,052,755.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

