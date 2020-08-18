Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $1.72

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Lisk has a total market cap of $215.54 million and $11.28 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00014004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, Bit-Z and Coinroom.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00034740 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00028274 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 141,302,948 coins and its circulating supply is 125,270,892 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Upbit, Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Exrates, Bitbns, Bit-Z, Huobi, Coindeal, BitBay, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, YoBit, Bittrex, Coinbe and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.