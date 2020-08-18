Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,144.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and YoBit. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $15,144.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.45 or 0.01502562 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,859.15 or 0.99301202 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 687,568,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Braziliex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.