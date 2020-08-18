Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 3.1% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,068. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.