Lowe’s Companies (LOW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW):

8/14/2020 – Lowe’s Companies is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $135.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securiti from $135.00 to $178.00.

8/11/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $156.00 to $187.00.

7/28/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $165.00.

7/16/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $130.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $130.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.36. 122,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,768. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $158.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

