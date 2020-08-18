LSV Asset Management Has $8.19 Million Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.34% of Integer worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2,219.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Integer by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE ITGR opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $240.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

