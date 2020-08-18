LSV Asset Management Invests $6.96 Million in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 497,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.18% of Graphic Packaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 138.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9,790.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

NYSE GPK opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.