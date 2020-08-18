LSV Asset Management Sells 32,685 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,685 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.9% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $200.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $204.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.59.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $101,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,000.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $5,756,414.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,677.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.