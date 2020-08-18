Lympo (LYM) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Lympo has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Cobinhood, Fatbtc and Gate.io. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $216,825.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00134414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.45 or 0.01816815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00192273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000240 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00135170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Allbit, HADAX, IDEX, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Ethfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.