MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.12 Million

Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report sales of $146.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.74 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $112.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $528.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.79 million to $529.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $598.71 million, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $618.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.73. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 383.90 and a beta of 2.45.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $351,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,727 over the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

