Maker (MKR) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $665.34 or 0.05565382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Kyber Network, HitBTC and DDEX. During the last week, Maker has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $669.05 million and approximately $28.75 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00039482 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00046701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029147 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, BitMart, DDEX, Bancor Network, IDEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, GOPAX, Bibox, OasisDEX, Gate.io and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

