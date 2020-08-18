Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the July 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.

OTCMKTS MDOMF remained flat at $$24.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. Mandom has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

