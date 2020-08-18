Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Down 64.8% in July

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AOTVF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,037. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Marathon Gold

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

