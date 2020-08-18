Marianne M. Keler Sells 10,000 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00.

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. 1,087,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 579.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,357,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,344 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 25.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 74.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,599 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 425.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,302,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CubeSmart by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,524,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,846,000 after buying an additional 934,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.