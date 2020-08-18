Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Boosted by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Markel accounts for 4.1% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.32% of Markel worth $40,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Mountain Road Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,847,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MKL. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,048.50.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $1,072.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $986.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,001.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.