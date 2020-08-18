Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,057 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Mastercard worth $1,151,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.00. 3,020,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,234. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.92. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $331.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

