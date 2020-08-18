MASTERNET 24-Hour Volume Hits $335.00 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. MASTERNET has a market capitalization of $5,232.63 and approximately $335.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One MASTERNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MASTERNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00135875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.07 or 0.01828326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00191006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00135623 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASTERNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASTERNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.