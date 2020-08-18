Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Up 18.4% in March

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 10,750,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 38,230 shares during the last quarter.

MTNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Aegis boosted their price target on Matinas BioPharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

