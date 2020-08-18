Mcdonald’s (MCD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE: MCD) in the last few weeks:

8/18/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $210.00 to $214.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $208.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/28/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $182.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Mcdonald’s is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $204.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,767. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.01. The stock has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.32.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

