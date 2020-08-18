MediBloc [QRC20] Price Reaches $0.0041 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,983.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.84 or 0.03536859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.23 or 0.02538746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00550934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.57 or 0.00780796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00060827 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00696279 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00016340 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000278 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

